Word of the Day: Cascade

"Cascade" is a noun and a verb that refers to something falling or flowing down in large amounts, often in stages. It is commonly used to describe waterfalls, flowing water, or a series of events that happen one after another. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Cascade" comes from the French word cascade, meaning "waterfall." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used to describe a small waterfall or flowing stream. Over time, the meaning expanded to include anything that falls or happens in a rapid sequence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'cascade' Some common synonyms for "cascade" include waterfall, flow, stream, rush, and torrent. These words describe movement in large or continuous amounts. However, "cascade" often suggests a graceful or layered flow.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "cascade" is used in different contexts: "Water cascaded down the rocks after the heavy rain." "Her long hair cascaded over her shoulders." "One mistake caused a cascade of problems for the team."

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