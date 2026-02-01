Word of the Day: Chide
What's the story
"Chide" is a verb that means to scold, rebuke, or express mild disapproval. It is often used when correcting someone's behavior in a gentle or formal way. "Chide" usually suggests mild criticism rather than harsh punishment.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Chide" comes from the Old English word cīdan, meaning "to blame" or "reprimand." It has been used in English since before the 12th century, often in literature and formal speech. Over time, it retained the sense of giving criticism, usually in a controlled or polite manner.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'chide'
Some common synonyms for "chide" include scold, rebuke, reprimand, admonish, and reproach. These words convey mild or formal criticism rather than aggressive punishment.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "chide" is used in different contexts: "The teacher chided the students for being late." "She chided him gently for forgetting his homework." "His mother chided him about leaving the lights on."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "chide" is useful when you want to show mild criticism or correction. It adds a gentle or formal tone to your writing, helping readers understand disapproval without sounding harsh or angry.