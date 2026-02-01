Word of the Day: Chide

"Chide" is a verb that means to scold, rebuke, or express mild disapproval. It is often used when correcting someone's behavior in a gentle or formal way. "Chide" usually suggests mild criticism rather than harsh punishment.

Origin Origin of the word "Chide" comes from the Old English word cīdan, meaning "to blame" or "reprimand." It has been used in English since before the 12th century, often in literature and formal speech. Over time, it retained the sense of giving criticism, usually in a controlled or polite manner.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'chide' Some common synonyms for "chide" include scold, rebuke, reprimand, admonish, and reproach. These words convey mild or formal criticism rather than aggressive punishment.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "chide" is used in different contexts: "The teacher chided the students for being late." "She chided him gently for forgetting his homework." "His mother chided him about leaving the lights on."

