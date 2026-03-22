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Word of the Day: Clamor
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Word of the Day: Clamor

By Simran Jeet
Mar 22, 2026
06:30 pm
What's the story

"Clamor" refers to a loud and persistent noise or a strong demand made by many people at once. It can describe shouting, protest, or a noisy disturbance created by voices or sounds. The word often suggests urgency, excitement, or public pressure. Let's explore this word further.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Clamor" comes from the Latin word clamor, meaning "a loud shout or cry." It entered English through Old French in the 14th century and has long been used to describe loud noise or public outcry.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'clamor'

Some common synonyms for "clamor" include uproar, outcry, racket, and commotion. These words describe loud noise or strong public demands. However, "clamor" often emphasizes both the noise and the urgency behind it.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "clamor" is used in different contexts: "The crowd raised a clamor for justice." "The marketplace was filled with the clamor of voices and activity." "Fans created a loud clamor as the team entered the stadium."

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Writing

Why use the word

The word "clamor" is used to portray loud public noise or strong collective demands. It often appears in descriptions of protests, crowded places, or dramatic scenes where voices and sounds rise together.

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