Word of the Day: Clamor

"Clamor" refers to a loud and persistent noise or a strong demand made by many people at once. It can describe shouting, protest, or a noisy disturbance created by voices or sounds. The word often suggests urgency, excitement, or public pressure. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Clamor" comes from the Latin word clamor, meaning "a loud shout or cry." It entered English through Old French in the 14th century and has long been used to describe loud noise or public outcry.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'clamor' Some common synonyms for "clamor" include uproar, outcry, racket, and commotion. These words describe loud noise or strong public demands. However, "clamor" often emphasizes both the noise and the urgency behind it.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "clamor" is used in different contexts: "The crowd raised a clamor for justice." "The marketplace was filled with the clamor of voices and activity." "Fans created a loud clamor as the team entered the stadium."

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