Word of the Day: Clemency
What's the story
"Clemency" (noun) refers to mercy or kindness shown by someone in authority, especially when deciding not to punish someone as harshly as expected. It is often used in legal or official contexts when a person in power reduces or forgives a punishment.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Clemency" comes from the Latin word clementia, meaning "mercy" or "mildness." The word entered English in the 15th century and was commonly used to describe acts of mercy by rulers or judges. Today, it is often associated with pardons, reduced sentences, or compassionate decisions by authorities.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'clemency'
Similar words include mercy, leniency, compassion, forgiveness, and pardon. They are commonly used when referring to acts of kindness or mercy shown instead of strict punishment.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are a few ways the word can be used: "The governor granted clemency to the prisoner after reviewing new evidence." "The judge showed clemency by reducing the sentence." "Many people appealed for clemency on behalf of the young offender."
Writing
Why use the word
"Clemency" clearly expresses the idea of mercy shown by someone in authority. The word is particularly effective when discussing legal decisions, justice, or acts of compassion. It can add a sense of fairness and humanity to discussions about punishment or forgiveness.