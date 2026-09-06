Word of the Day: Convivial
What's the story
"Convivial" is an adjective used to describe a friendly, cheerful, and enjoyable atmosphere or gathering. It often refers to places or occasions where people feel comfortable talking, laughing, eating, and spending time together. A "convivial" setting usually feels warm, welcoming, and full of good company.
Origin
Story behind the word
"Convivial" comes from the Latin word convivium, meaning "a feast" or "banquet."
It is related to convivere, meaning "to live together."
The word entered English in the 17th century and gradually came to describe people and occasions that encourage friendly social interaction.
Synonyms
Words you can use instead
Some alternatives for "convivial" include friendly, cheerful, sociable, welcoming, lively, pleasant, cordial, warm and jovial.
These words can describe a person, gathering, place, or atmosphere where people enjoy being together and feel comfortable around one another.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "convivial" can be used in various sentences:
"The restaurant had a convivial atmosphere."
"Everyone enjoyed a convivial evening with friends."
"Her convivial nature made it easy for her to meet new people."
Writing
Why use the word
"Convivial" is useful when you want to describe more than just a friendly mood.
It works particularly well for dinners, parties, restaurants, gatherings, and social occasions where people are enjoying each other's company.