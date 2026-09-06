Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Convivial
Word of the Day: Convivial
Save this word

Word of the Day: Convivial

By Simran Jeet
Sep 06, 2026
05:55 pm
What's the story

"Convivial" is an adjective used to describe a friendly, cheerful, and enjoyable atmosphere or gathering. It often refers to places or occasions where people feel comfortable talking, laughing, eating, and spending time together. A "convivial" setting usually feels warm, welcoming, and full of good company.

Origin

Story behind the word

"Convivial" comes from the Latin word convivium, meaning "a feast" or "banquet."

It is related to convivere, meaning "to live together."

The word entered English in the 17th century and gradually came to describe people and occasions that encourage friendly social interaction.

Synonyms

Words you can use instead

Some alternatives for "convivial" include friendly, cheerful, sociable, welcoming, lively, pleasant, cordial, warm and jovial.

These words can describe a person, gathering, place, or atmosphere where people enjoy being together and feel comfortable around one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentence

Sentence usage

Here's how "convivial" can be used in various sentences:

"The restaurant had a convivial atmosphere."

"Everyone enjoyed a convivial evening with friends."

"Her convivial nature made it easy for her to meet new people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing

Why use the word

"Convivial" is useful when you want to describe more than just a friendly mood.

It works particularly well for dinners, parties, restaurants, gatherings, and social occasions where people are enjoying each other's company.

ADVERTISEMENT