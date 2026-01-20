Delight: Simple word, but do you know its origin?

"Delight" (verb) means to give someone a lot of joy or pleasure. It can be used when something makes you very happy or when you do something that brings joy to others. People often use "delight" when talking about surprises, gifts, or moments that make life brighter.

Origin Origin of the word "Delight" comes from the Old French word delit, meaning "pleasure" or "joy." It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has kept its meaning of bringing happiness or satisfaction. Today, "delight" is used to describe feelings of joy, pleasure, or enjoyment.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'delight' Some common synonyms for "delight" include: joy, pleasure, happiness, enjoyment, satisfaction, thrill, charm, and enchantment. These words express feelings of happiness or moments that make people smile.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "delight" is used in different contexts: The surprise party delighted her. Children often delight in simple games. His kindness delights everyone around him.

Advertisement