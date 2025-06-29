Word of the Day: Docile

"Docile" is an adjective that means gentle, calm, and easy to manage or teach. It is often used to describe people, children, or animals that follow instructions without protest. A docile person or creature is peaceful and obedient, making them easy to work with, especially in learning or care situations.

Origin Origin of the word "Docile" comes from the Latin word docilis, which means "easily taught." It entered the English language in the late 15th century. At first, it was mainly used to talk about someone who could learn things quickly and easily. Over time, it also began to describe people or animals that are calm, quiet, and obedient.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'docile' Some useful synonyms for "docile" include: obedient, gentle, calm, teachable, well-behaved, manageable, submissive, and compliant. These words describe people or animals that are easy to handle, don't resist instructions, and act in a peaceful or quiet way. They're often used to show positive, well-mannered, and cooperative behavior in a person or animal.

Usage Sentence usage Let's look at how "docile" is used in different sentences: "The puppy was so 'docile,' it never barked or pulled on the leash." "She remained 'docile' during the training, following every instruction with care." "The horse was 'docile' enough for beginners to ride safely."