Word of the Day: Drift

"Drift' refers to movement that happens slowly and without a clear direction or purpose. It's used when something is carried along by air, water, or even thoughts, without control or force. A "drift" can be physical, like snow piling up, or mental, like losing focus over time.

Origin Origin of the word "Drift" comes from the Old English word drift, meaning "driving snow" or "a wandering movement." It has been used for centuries to describe things that move slowly without control or guidance. Today, it's used for both physical motion and gradual changes in mood, thought, or direction.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'drift' Some common synonyms for "drift" include float, wander, flow, stray, meander, shift, and roam. These words describe movement that isn't forced or purposeful, often happening naturally or over time.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The boat began to 'drift' with the current." "Her thoughts started to 'drift' during the lecture." "A gentle 'drift' of clouds covered the sky."