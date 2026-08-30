Word of the Day: Echelon
What's the story
"Echelon" is a noun that refers to a level or rank within an organization, system, or hierarchy. It is often used when talking about people in different positions of authority, such as senior management or the highest levels of government. It can also describe a formation of people or objects arranged in steps.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Echelon" comes from the French word échelon, meaning "rung of a ladder" or "step."
It entered English in the 18th century and was first used as a military term for troops arranged in a stepped formation.
Its meaning later expanded to include levels within a hierarchy.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'echelon'
Some alternatives for "echelon" include level, rank, tier, grade, class, position, status, stratum and layer.
These words can describe a particular place within a hierarchy, especially when people or groups are arranged according to rank, authority, or importance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "echelon" in these examples:
"She quickly rose through the upper echelons of the company."
"The decision was made by people in the highest echelons of government."
"Only a few athletes reach the top echelon of their sport."
Writing
Why use the word
"Echelon" is useful when you want to describe a particular level within a hierarchy.
It is especially helpful when discussing organizations, government, business, or professional fields, where people or groups are divided according to their rank, authority, or position.