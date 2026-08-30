Word of the Day: Elicit
What's the story
"Elicit" is a verb that means to draw out a response, reaction, answer, or information from someone. It is often used when a person asks a question or takes an action that causes someone else to respond, share something, or reveal their thoughts.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Elicit" comes from the Latin elicere, meaning "to draw out" or "bring forth."
It entered English in the 17th century and has kept this basic idea of bringing something out that was not immediately expressed or visible.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'elicit'
Some alternatives for "elicit" include evoke, draw out, prompt, provoke, inspire, obtain, extract, encourage and bring forth.
These words describe causing a response, reaction, answer, or information to come from someone or something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "elicit" in these examples:
"The teacher's question elicited several interesting answers."
"Her comment elicited laughter from the audience."
"The interview was designed to elicit honest responses."
Writing
Why use the word
"Elicit" is a useful word when you want to show that something caused a particular response or brought information out.
It works well when describing questions, reactions, emotions, or answers and can make your writing more precise without making it complicated.