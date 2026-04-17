Enhance: An oft-used word, but what's its origin?

Enhance is a verb that means to improve or increase something's quality, value, or attractiveness. It's often used when talking about making something better, like skills, experiences, or products. Using enhance shows a positive change or growth.

Origin Origin of the word Enhance comes from the Old French word enhauncer, meaning to raise. It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has kept its meaning related to improvement and elevation.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'enhance' Some close synonyms include improve, augment, boost, elevate, enrich, strengthen, and amplify. These words all suggest making something better or more effective.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how enhance is used in different contexts: The new features will enhance the user experience. She took a course to enhance her skills. The artist used colors to enhance the painting's beauty.

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