Enhance: An oft-used word, but what's its origin?
What's the story
Enhance is a verb that means to improve or increase something's quality, value, or attractiveness. It's often used when talking about making something better, like skills, experiences, or products. Using enhance shows a positive change or growth.
Origin
Origin of the word
Enhance comes from the Old French word enhauncer, meaning to raise. It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has kept its meaning related to improvement and elevation.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'enhance'
Some close synonyms include improve, augment, boost, elevate, enrich, strengthen, and amplify. These words all suggest making something better or more effective.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how enhance is used in different contexts: The new features will enhance the user experience. She took a course to enhance her skills. The artist used colors to enhance the painting's beauty.
Writing
Why use the word
Using enhance helps you describe positive improvements clearly and effectively. It's great for both formal and informal writing when you want to show growth or betterment. Whether in essays, reports, or everyday conversation, enhance adds value to your language.