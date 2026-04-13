Word of the day: Eudaimonia

Eudaimonia is a Greek word that means "human flourishing" or "living well." It describes a state of happiness and fulfillment that comes from living a virtuous and meaningful life. Unlike temporary pleasure, eudaimonia is about long-term well-being and realizing one's potential. It's often used in discussions about ethics, psychology, and personal development to describe the highest human good.

Origin Origin of the word The word eudaimonia comes from the ancient Greek words eu (well) and daimon (spirit). Together, they mean having a good spirit or inner self. The term was popularized by philosophers like Aristotle, who believed eudaimonia was the ultimate goal of human life. It has been used for centuries to describe the ideal state of happiness that comes from virtue, wisdom, and love.

Philosophy Eudaimonia in philosophy In philosophy, eudaimonia is often contrasted with hedonism, which focuses on pleasure as the highest good. While hedonism seeks immediate gratification, eudaimonia emphasizes long-term fulfillment through virtue, reason, and personal growth. Aristotle believed that eudaimonia is achieved by living a balanced life, developing character, and contributing to society.

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Modern use Modern interpretations Today, eudaimonia is used in psychology and well-being studies to describe a deeper form of happiness that includes purpose, relationships, and personal growth. It is associated with positive psychology, which studies what makes life worth living beyond just avoiding pain or seeking pleasure.

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