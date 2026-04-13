Word of the day: Eudaimonia
What's the story
Eudaimonia is a Greek word that means "human flourishing" or "living well." It describes a state of happiness and fulfillment that comes from living a virtuous and meaningful life. Unlike temporary pleasure, eudaimonia is about long-term well-being and realizing one's potential. It's often used in discussions about ethics, psychology, and personal development to describe the highest human good.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word eudaimonia comes from the ancient Greek words eu (well) and daimon (spirit). Together, they mean having a good spirit or inner self. The term was popularized by philosophers like Aristotle, who believed eudaimonia was the ultimate goal of human life. It has been used for centuries to describe the ideal state of happiness that comes from virtue, wisdom, and love.
Philosophy
Eudaimonia in philosophy
In philosophy, eudaimonia is often contrasted with hedonism, which focuses on pleasure as the highest good. While hedonism seeks immediate gratification, eudaimonia emphasizes long-term fulfillment through virtue, reason, and personal growth. Aristotle believed that eudaimonia is achieved by living a balanced life, developing character, and contributing to society.
Modern use
Modern interpretations
Today, eudaimonia is used in psychology and well-being studies to describe a deeper form of happiness that includes purpose, relationships, and personal growth. It is associated with positive psychology, which studies what makes life worth living beyond just avoiding pain or seeking pleasure.
Practical tips
Tips for cultivating eudaimonia
To cultivate eudaimonia in daily life, focus on building strong relationships, setting meaningful goals, practicing gratitude, and engaging in activities that align with your values. Reflect on your actions regularly to ensure they contribute to your personal growth and well-being. Embrace challenges as opportunities for development, rather than obstacles to avoid.