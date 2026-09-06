Word of the Day: Exuberant
What's the story
"Exuberant" is an adjective used to describe someone or something that is full of energy, excitement, and enthusiasm. It can refer to a person's lively personality, an energetic celebration, or even something that grows or appears in great abundance. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Exuberant" comes from the Latin word exuberare, meaning "to overflow" or "to be abundant."
It entered English through French in the 17th century.
Its original sense of abundance gradually expanded to describe people, actions, and expressions that seem overflowing with energy or enthusiasm.
Similar words
Synonyms for 'exuberant'
Depending on the context, "exuberant" can be replaced with enthusiastic, energetic, lively, spirited, buoyant, vivacious, ebullient, cheerful and high-spirited.
These words can describe someone who shows plenty of energy and excitement or an atmosphere that feels especially lively and full of positive emotion.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "exuberant" into context:
"The children were exuberant as they ran around the playground."
"Her exuberant personality made everyone feel welcome."
"The festival was filled with exuberant music and dancing."
Writing
Why use the word
"Exuberant" is useful when "happy" or "energetic" does not quite capture the intensity of someone's mood or behavior.
It works especially well for describing lively people, celebrations, performances, and expressions that feel noticeably more spirited than usual.