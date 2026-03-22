Word of the Day: Feud
What's the story
"Feud" is a noun that refers to a long and bitter conflict between individuals, families, or groups. It usually involves repeated arguments or hostility that continues over a long period of time. The word often suggests deep resentment and ongoing rivalry. Let's explore this word further.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Feud" comes from the Middle English word feide, meaning "hostility" or "enmity." It later developed through Germanic languages and became common in English to describe long-standing disputes, especially between families or rival groups.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'feud'
Some common synonyms for "feud" include conflict, rivalry, dispute, and hostility. These words describe disagreements between people or groups. However, "feud" usually refers to conflicts that last for a long time and involve strong emotions.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "feud" is used in different contexts: "The two families had a feud that lasted for decades." "The actors' public feud attracted media attention." "A small disagreement eventually grew into a bitter feud."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "feud" is useful when describing long-lasting conflicts or rivalries. It often appears in storytelling, historical accounts, and media reports where ongoing tension or hostility is an important part of the situation.