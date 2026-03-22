Word of the Day: Feud

"Feud" is a noun that refers to a long and bitter conflict between individuals, families, or groups. It usually involves repeated arguments or hostility that continues over a long period of time. The word often suggests deep resentment and ongoing rivalry. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Feud" comes from the Middle English word feide, meaning "hostility" or "enmity." It later developed through Germanic languages and became common in English to describe long-standing disputes, especially between families or rival groups.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'feud' Some common synonyms for "feud" include conflict, rivalry, dispute, and hostility. These words describe disagreements between people or groups. However, "feud" usually refers to conflicts that last for a long time and involve strong emotions.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "feud" is used in different contexts: "The two families had a feud that lasted for decades." "The actors' public feud attracted media attention." "A small disagreement eventually grew into a bitter feud."

Advertisement