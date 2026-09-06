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Word of the Day: Flummox
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Word of the Day: Flummox

By Simran Jeet
Sep 06, 2026
05:49 pm
What's the story

"Flummox" is a verb that means to confuse or puzzle someone so much that they do not know what to do or say. It is often used when a person faces something unexpected, complicated, or difficult to understand and struggles to find a clear answer.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The exact origin of "flummox" is uncertain.

It first appeared in English in the 19th century and may have come from an old dialect word.

Its unusual sound gives it a playful quality, which is why it is often used in informal writing and conversation.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'flummox'

Some alternatives for "flummox" include confuse, puzzle, baffle, bewilder, perplex, stump, mystify and stun.

These words can be used when something leaves a person unsure or unable to understand what is happening, although the level of confusion can vary.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's put "flummox" into context:

"The difficult question completely flummoxed the students."

"His unexpected response flummoxed everyone in the room."

"The complicated instructions flummoxed me at first."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Flummox" is a fun alternative to simply saying "confuse."

It works especially well when someone is not just confused but genuinely stuck and unable to figure out what to do next.

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