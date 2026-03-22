Word of the Day: Gaudy

"Gaudy" is an adjective used to describe something that is very bright, flashy, or overly decorated, often in a way that looks tasteless or excessive. It usually refers to clothing, decorations, or objects that attract attention because of their loud colors or extravagant design. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Gaudy" comes from the Old French word gaudir, meaning "to rejoice" or "to enjoy." It later developed in English during the 16th century to describe something showy or overly ornamental. Over time, the word came to carry a slightly negative meaning.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gaudy' Some common synonyms for "gaudy" include flashy, garish, showy, and over-the-top. These words describe things that stand out because of excessive brightness or decoration. However, "gaudy" often suggests a lack of elegance or good taste.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "gaudy" is used in different contexts: "The store displayed gaudy decorations for the festival." "He wore a gaudy shirt covered in bright patterns." "The building's gaudy lights made it impossible to ignore."

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