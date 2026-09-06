Word of the Day: Goad
What's the story
"Goad" means to encourage, push, or provoke someone into doing something, especially when they are unwilling or hesitant. It can describe repeated words or actions that make a person react, take action, or make a decision. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Goad" comes from Old English gad, which referred to a pointed stick used by farmers to drive cattle or other animals forward.
Over time, the word developed a figurative meaning, referring to anything that pushes or encourages a person to act.
Similar words
Synonyms for 'goad'
Some alternatives for "goad" include prod, push, urge, provoke, prompt, spur, pressure, encourage, and incite.
These words can be used when someone is being pushed or encouraged to do something, with some suggesting friendly support and others showing stronger pressure.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "goad" can be used in various sentences:
"His friends goaded him into joining the competition."
"She kept goading her brother until he finally responded."
"The coach's criticism goaded the team into working harder."
Writing
Why use the word
"Goad" is useful when you want to describe more than simple encouragement.
It suggests that someone's words or actions pushed another person to respond or act, making it a good choice for situations where there is pressure, persistence, or deliberate provocation.