Word of the Day: Gobble
What's the story
"Gobble" means to eat something quickly and often noisily. It can describe people or animals consuming food in a hurried or greedy manner. People often use "gobble" when talking about someone devouring food without taking time to chew or savor it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "gobble" comes from the Middle English word gobben, meaning "to gulp or swallow quickly." It was used to describe eating in a hurried or greedy way. Over time, English adopted "gobble" to refer to rapidly consuming food, often with noise or little attention to manners.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gobble'
Some common synonyms for "gobble" include devour, gulp, wolf down, scarf, munch, inhale, and swallow quickly. These words convey eating food fast, often greedily or without much attention to manners or detail.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The kids 'gobbled' their pizza in minutes." "Turkeys 'gobble' noisily when feeding in the yard." "He 'gobbled' up the sandwiches before anyone else could grab one."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "gobble" adds vividness when describing fast or greedy eating. It helps create lively imagery in writing and speech. Whether talking about people or animals, "gobble" conveys the speed and eagerness of consuming food clearly and energetically.