Word of the Day: Gobble

"Gobble" means to eat something quickly and often noisily. It can describe people or animals consuming food in a hurried or greedy manner. People often use "gobble" when talking about someone devouring food without taking time to chew or savor it.

Origin Origin of the word The word "gobble" comes from the Middle English word gobben, meaning "to gulp or swallow quickly." It was used to describe eating in a hurried or greedy way. Over time, English adopted "gobble" to refer to rapidly consuming food, often with noise or little attention to manners.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gobble' Some common synonyms for "gobble" include devour, gulp, wolf down, scarf, munch, inhale, and swallow quickly. These words convey eating food fast, often greedily or without much attention to manners or detail.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The kids 'gobbled' their pizza in minutes." "Turkeys 'gobble' noisily when feeding in the yard." "He 'gobbled' up the sandwiches before anyone else could grab one."