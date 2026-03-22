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Word of the Day: Gritty
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Word of the Day: Gritty

By Simran Jeet
Mar 22, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

"Gritty" is an adjective used to describe something that is rough, realistic, or full of determination. It can refer to a texture that feels grainy, but it is more commonly used to describe situations, stories, or people that show toughness and raw reality. Let's explore this word further.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Gritty" comes from the word grit, which refers to small particles of sand or stone. The term developed in English to describe something rough in texture. Over time, it also came to represent courage, resilience, and a tough, realistic attitude.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'gritty'

Some common synonyms for "gritty" include tough, determined, rugged, and realistic. These words describe strength and endurance, especially in difficult situations. However, "gritty" often highlights raw effort and the ability to push through hardship.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "gritty" is used in different contexts: "The movie was praised for its gritty portrayal of city life." "She showed a gritty determination to finish the race." "The novel presents a gritty story of survival and struggle."

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Writing 

Why use the word

"Gritty" often appears in films, novels, journalism, and sports writing to describe realistic struggles or strong determination. It is used to portray characters, environments, or situations that feel raw, intense, and authentic.

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