Word of the Day: Hiatus

By Simran Jeet
Feb 01, 2026
03:19 pm
"Hiatus" is a noun that means a pause, break, or gap in an activity, process, or sequence. It is often used to describe a temporary stop rather than a permanent end. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin of the word

"Hiatus" comes from Latin, where it meant "an opening" or "gap." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used in scholarly and formal contexts. Over time, it became common in general writing and speech.

Synonyms for 'hiatus'

Some common synonyms for "hiatus" include pause, break, interruption, gap, and interval. These words suggest a temporary stopping point before something resumes.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "hiatus" is used in different contexts: "The show returned after a short hiatus." "She took a hiatus from work to focus on her health." "There was a brief hiatus in the negotiations."

Why use the word

The word "hiatus" is useful when you want to describe a planned or temporary pause. It sounds clear and formal, helping your writing show that the break is intentional and not final.

