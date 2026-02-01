Word of the Day: Hiatus

"Hiatus" is a noun that means a pause, break, or gap in an activity, process, or sequence. It is often used to describe a temporary stop rather than a permanent end. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Hiatus" comes from Latin, where it meant "an opening" or "gap." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used in scholarly and formal contexts. Over time, it became common in general writing and speech.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'hiatus' Some common synonyms for "hiatus" include pause, break, interruption, gap, and interval. These words suggest a temporary stopping point before something resumes.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "hiatus" is used in different contexts: "The show returned after a short hiatus." "She took a hiatus from work to focus on her health." "There was a brief hiatus in the negotiations."

