Word of the Day: Hiatus
"Hiatus" is a noun that means a pause, break, or gap in an activity, process, or sequence. It is often used to describe a temporary stop rather than a permanent end. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
"Hiatus" comes from Latin, where it meant "an opening" or "gap." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used in scholarly and formal contexts. Over time, it became common in general writing and speech.
Synonyms
Some common synonyms for "hiatus" include pause, break, interruption, gap, and interval. These words suggest a temporary stopping point before something resumes.
Sentence
Let's see how "hiatus" is used in different contexts: "The show returned after a short hiatus." "She took a hiatus from work to focus on her health." "There was a brief hiatus in the negotiations."
Writing
The word "hiatus" is useful when you want to describe a planned or temporary pause. It sounds clear and formal, helping your writing show that the break is intentional and not final.