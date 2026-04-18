Word of the Day: Immaterial

"Immaterial" (adjective) is used for things that don't really matter or have importance in a situation. It can also refer to something that is not physical or cannot be touched. The word often appears when small details are set aside to focus on what truly matters.

Origin Origin of the word "Immaterial" comes from the Latin word immaterialis, meaning "not made of matter." It entered English in the 15th century and was first used in philosophical contexts to describe things without physical form. Over time, it also came to mean something that is unimportant or irrelevant.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'immaterial' Some similar words include insignificant, unimportant, irrelevant, trivial, and minor. These words are used when referring to things that do not have much value or impact in a situation.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The small mistake was immaterial to the final result." "Whether he arrived early or late was immaterial." "Details like color were immaterial to the decision."

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