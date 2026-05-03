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Word of the Day: Incisive
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Word of the Day: Incisive

By Simran Jeet
May 03, 2026
04:25 pm
What's the story

"Incisive" (adjective) is used for speech or writing that is precise and impactful. It often describes thoughts that are expressed clearly without extra detail. The word highlights both sharp thinking and effective communication. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Incisive" originates from Latin incisivus, meaning "cutting." It was adopted into English to describe ideas or remarks that are sharp and clearly defined.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'incisive'

Words similar to "incisive" include sharp, clear, precise, penetrating, and insightful. These words are often used to describe strong and well-expressed ideas.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her incisive remarks brought clarity to the discussion." "He gave an incisive analysis of the situation." "The article offered an incisive view on the issue."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Incisive" is useful when describing thoughts or remarks that are sharp and to the point. It brings out clarity without sounding harsh. The word helps ideas stand out with strength and purpose.

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