Word of the Day: Incisive

"Incisive" (adjective) is used for speech or writing that is precise and impactful. It often describes thoughts that are expressed clearly without extra detail. The word highlights both sharp thinking and effective communication. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Incisive" originates from Latin incisivus, meaning "cutting." It was adopted into English to describe ideas or remarks that are sharp and clearly defined.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'incisive' Words similar to "incisive" include sharp, clear, precise, penetrating, and insightful. These words are often used to describe strong and well-expressed ideas.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her incisive remarks brought clarity to the discussion." "He gave an incisive analysis of the situation." "The article offered an incisive view on the issue."

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