Word of the Day: Inherent

"Inherent" (adjective) refers to something that exists as a natural, essential, or permanent part of something else. It is often used to describe qualities or characteristics that are built in and cannot be separated. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Inherent" comes from the Latin word inhaerere, meaning "to stick to" or "be closely connected." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe something that is firmly attached or naturally present. Today, it commonly refers to qualities that are an essential part of something.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'inherent' Words with similar meanings include intrinsic, innate, built-in, natural, essential, and inborn. These terms are often used when describing qualities that exist as a permanent part of something

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "There are inherent risks in starting a new business." "Kindness is an inherent trait in her personality." "The system has inherent limitations."

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