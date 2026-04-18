Word of the Day: Inherent
What's the story
"Inherent" (adjective) refers to something that exists as a natural, essential, or permanent part of something else. It is often used to describe qualities or characteristics that are built in and cannot be separated. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Inherent" comes from the Latin word inhaerere, meaning "to stick to" or "be closely connected." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe something that is firmly attached or naturally present. Today, it commonly refers to qualities that are an essential part of something.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'inherent'
Words with similar meanings include intrinsic, innate, built-in, natural, essential, and inborn. These terms are often used when describing qualities that exist as a permanent part of something
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "There are inherent risks in starting a new business." "Kindness is an inherent trait in her personality." "The system has inherent limitations."
Writing
Why use the word
"Inherent" works well when describing qualities that naturally exist within something. It is especially useful in discussions about traits, systems, or characteristics that cannot be separated. In writing, the word helps express depth and essential nature in a clear and precise way.