Word of the Day: Laudable

"Laudable" is an adjective that means deserving praise or admiration. It is often used to describe actions, efforts, or qualities that are commendable or worthy of recognition. "Laudable" emphasizes approval and respect for someone's behavior or achievement.

Origin Origin of the word "Laudable" comes from the Latin word laudabilis, meaning "praiseworthy," which is derived from laudare, "to praise." It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has been used to express approval in formal writing and speech. Over time, it became common to describe actions or qualities deserving praise.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'laudable' Some common synonyms for "laudable" include praiseworthy, commendable, admirable, meritorious, and worthy. These words convey recognition for good deeds, effort, or qualities.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "laudable" is used in different contexts: "Her efforts to help the community are truly laudable." "Launching this initiative at such a young age is laudable." "The teacher described his perseverance as laudable."

