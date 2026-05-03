Word of the Day: Leverage

"Leverage" (noun/verb) is used when something is used to gain an advantage or make a situation work in your favor. It can refer to influence, resources, or opportunities that help achieve a goal. The word often appears in discussions about strategy, growth, or decision-making.

Origin Origin of the word "Leverage" comes from the word lever, a tool used to lift or move objects with less effort. It entered English in the 18th century and was first used in a physical sense. Over time, its meaning expanded to include gaining advantage in practical or strategic situations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'leverage' Some similar words include advantage, influence, power, use, and utilize. These words are often used when referring to making the most of something to achieve a better outcome.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "She used her experience to leverage better opportunities." "The company leveraged its resources to grow quickly." "He tried to leverage his connections for support."

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