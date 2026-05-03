Word of the Day: Mimic

"Mimic" (verb/noun) is used when someone copies the actions, speech, or behavior of another person or thing. It can be playful, skillful, or sometimes mocking, depending on the context. Let us learn more about this interesting word.

Origin Origin of the word "Mimic" comes from the Greek word mimos, meaning "imitator" or "actor." It entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe someone who copies others, especially for performance or entertainment.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'mimic' Some similar words include imitate, copy, mirror, echo, and reproduce. These words are often used when describing the act of following or replicating someone's actions or style.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He tried to mimic his teacher's voice." "The child mimicked her movements perfectly." "Birds can mimic sounds they hear."

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