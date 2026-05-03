Word of the Day: Mimic
What's the story
"Mimic" (verb/noun) is used when someone copies the actions, speech, or behavior of another person or thing. It can be playful, skillful, or sometimes mocking, depending on the context. Let us learn more about this interesting word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Mimic" comes from the Greek word mimos, meaning "imitator" or "actor." It entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe someone who copies others, especially for performance or entertainment.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'mimic'
Some similar words include imitate, copy, mirror, echo, and reproduce. These words are often used when describing the act of following or replicating someone's actions or style.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He tried to mimic his teacher's voice." "The child mimicked her movements perfectly." "Birds can mimic sounds they hear."
Writing
Why use the word
"Mimic" comes in handy when a scene involves copying someone's actions or tone in a noticeable way. It can add a playful or even slightly sharp edge, depending on how it's used. The word brings movement into the line, making the imitation feel more alive and easy to picture.