Word of the Day: Montage

"Montage" is a noun that refers to a series of images, scenes, or clips arranged together to show development, contrast, or passage of time. It is commonly used in film, photography, and art. Let's explore this word a bit more.

Origin Origin of the word "Montage" comes from the French word monter, meaning "to assemble" or "to put together." It entered English in the early 20th century through film and visual arts. Over time, it expanded to describe any combined sequence of images or ideas.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'montage' Some common synonyms for "montage" include collage, compilation, sequence, medley, and assemblage. These words suggest combining different elements into one whole.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "montage" is used in different contexts: "The movie opened with a training montage." "The photo montage captured memories from the trip." "The artist created a montage of historical images."

Advertisement