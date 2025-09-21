Word of the Day: Motif
"Motif" (noun) refers to a recurring theme, pattern, or idea that appears in art, literature, music, or design. It's used when something, like an image, sound, or phrase, keeps repeating to give deeper meaning or unity. It brings the parts of a work together and adds depth and interest.
Origin of the word
"Motif" comes from the French word motif, meaning "pattern" or "theme." It entered English in the mid-19th century to describe repeated designs and symbolic elements. Today, it's widely used in literature, fashion, art, and architecture to highlight recurring symbols or ideas.
Synonyms for 'motif'
Some common synonyms for "motif" include theme, pattern, symbol, design, concept, idea, and figure. These words describe repeated elements that add meaning, beauty, or connection.
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The novel uses light as a recurring 'motif' of hope." "Floral 'motifs' decorated the ancient pottery." "Music often relies on repeating 'motifs' to build emotion."
Why use the word
Using "motif" allows you to highlight elements that appear again and again to create meaning. It enriches descriptions of art, literature, and design by showing how repeated symbols or themes shape the whole work. In stories, music, or visuals, a "motif" ties everything together with purpose.