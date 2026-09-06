Word of the Day: Myriad
What's the story
"Myriad" is a noun and adjective used to refer to a very large number or an endless-looking variety of things. It is useful when something exists in such abundance that counting or listing each individual item would be difficult. It can describe people, choices, possibilities, objects, or ideas.
Origin
Story behind the word
"Myriad" comes from the ancient Greek word myrias, which meant "ten thousand."
The term was later adopted into Latin and French before entering English in the 16th century.
Over time, its meaning broadened from the specific number to describing a great or countless number of things.
Synonyms
Words you can use instead
Some common alternatives for "myriad" are multitude, abundance, countless, numerous, scores, host, plethora, profusion and array.
These words can be used when you want to talk about a large number of things or a wide range of options, ideas, people, or possibilities.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's put "myriad" into context:
"The city offers a myriad of dining options."
"She considered a myriad of possibilities before making her decision."
"A myriad of stars filled the night sky."
Writing
Why use the word
"Myriad" is handy when you want to avoid repeatedly using phrases such as "a large number" or "many different."
It can make descriptions of choices, possibilities, or collections more concise, especially when you want to highlight the sheer variety or abundance of something.