What's the story

Ready to add a dash of drama to your vocabulary? Meet "nefarious"—a word so dark and deliciously evil, it feels like it belongs in a villain's monologue.

Whether it is describing shady business deals or the plots of diabolical masterminds, nefarious packs a sinister punch.

Let's unravel its wicked origins, striking usage, and why it's a favorite in storytelling!