Word of the Day: Notion

"Notion" is a noun that means an idea, belief, or opinion, especially one that may not be fully formed or deeply thought through. People often use the word when talking about a thought, impression, or assumption they have about something. It can also mean a sudden wish or desire.

Origin Origin of the word "Notion" comes from the Latin word notio, which means "concept" or "idea." It entered the English language in the 14th century. Over time, it became a common way to talk about thoughts, impressions, or beliefs, whether serious or simple. It's also used for describing passing ideas or feelings.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'notion' Some noun synonyms for "notion" include: idea, belief, opinion, impression, concept, thought, assumption, view, and perception. These words are often used when discussing what someone thinks or feels about a topic, especially if the thought isn't deeply examined or is just a personal feeling or view.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few examples of how "notion" can be used in sentences: "He had a strange 'notion' that the house was haunted." "She dismissed the 'notion' that success comes overnight." "They laughed at his 'notion' of starting a bakery in the mountains."