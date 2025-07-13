Word of the Day: Quirky 

"Quirky" is an adjective that means unusual in a fun, interesting, or charming way. It describes people, ideas, or things that are different from the norm but still likable. A "quirky" person might have unique habits or a creative style that makes them stand out in a positive way.

Origin Origin of the word The word "quirky" comes from the word quirk, which originally meant a strange habit or twist. It became more popular in the 19th and 20th centuries to describe people or things that are a little odd but still appealing. Today, it's a friendly way to describe fun, offbeat behavior or style.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'quirky' Some adjective synonyms for "quirky' include: eccentric, offbeat, whimsical, unique, unusual, odd, playful, and peculiar. These words are often used to describe personalities, designs, or ideas that are different in a creative, unexpected, or amusing way. They usually carry a positive or lighthearted tone.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few examples of how to use "quirky" in sentences: "She has a 'quirky' sense of fashion that everyone admires." "The cafe has a 'quirky' decor with mismatched chairs and vintage signs." "His 'quirky' jokes made the group laugh even more."