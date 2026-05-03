Word of the Day: Ornate

"Ornate" (adjective) is used for things that include a high level of decorative detail, often created with skill and precision. It can describe architecture, clothing, or art that stands out because of its richness. The word conveys a sense of effort and attention put into making something visually appealing.

Origin Origin of the word "Ornate" has its origins in Latin, where it referred to decoration or embellishment. When it entered English, it began to describe objects and spaces filled with artistic detail. The word has continued to carry a strong connection to design and visual richness over time.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'ornate' Synonyms include decorative, embellished, complex, rich, and ornamental. These words highlight the idea of adding extra detail to make something look more attractive. They are often used in creative or descriptive contexts.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The temple featured ornate carvings that told stories of the past." "She chose an ornate piece of jewelry for the celebration." "The room was decorated with ornate patterns and textures."

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