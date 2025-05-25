Word of the Day: Pacify
What's the story
"Pacify" is a verb used to describe calming someone down or bringing peace to a situation.
It often means reducing anger, stress, or conflict, whether between people or in a larger setting like a country or group.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "pacify" comes from the Latin word pacificare, which means "to make peace."
It was later used in Middle English with the same meaning, bringing calm or ending fights.
Over time, "pacify" has been used to talk about soothing babies, calming people down, or restoring peace after arguments or wars.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'pacify'
Some common synonyms for "pacify" include: calm, soothe, comfort, settle, quiet, appease, relieve, and tranquilize.
These words are often used when someone is upset, angry, or scared and you want to help them feel better.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She gave the baby a bottle to 'pacify' him."
"The police tried to 'pacify' the angry crowd."
"He spoke gently to 'pacify' his friend after their argument."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "pacify" helps you describe actions that calm emotions or bring peace.
It's a useful word for writing about conflicts, emotional moments, or peaceful endings.
Whether in a story, a conversation, or even a historical event, "pacify" adds a thoughtful touch to describe resolution and calm.