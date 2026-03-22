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Word of the Day: Paltry
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Word of the Day: Paltry

By Simran Jeet
Mar 22, 2026
06:26 pm
What's the story

"Paltry" is an adjective used to describe something that is very small, insignificant, or unimportant, especially when it is considered disappointing or inadequate. It often refers to amounts, efforts, or results that are far less than what is expected. Let's explore this word further.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Paltry" comes from the Middle English word paltre, which referred to something worthless or of little value. The term developed in the 16th century and gradually came to describe anything considered trivial, meager, or unimpressive.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'paltry'

Some common synonyms for "paltry" include trivial, meager, insignificant, and pitiful. These words describe things that are very small in value or importance. However, "paltry" often emphasizes disappointment about how little something is.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "paltry" is used in different contexts: "The workers were unhappy with the paltry raise they received." "He offered a paltry excuse for being late." "The charity received only a paltry amount of donations."

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Writing

Why use the word

The word "paltry" is used to portray something that seems disappointingly small or inadequate. It often appears in discussions about money, effort, or results to highlight how little value or impact something has.

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