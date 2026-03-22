Word of the Day: Paltry

"Paltry" is an adjective used to describe something that is very small, insignificant, or unimportant, especially when it is considered disappointing or inadequate. It often refers to amounts, efforts, or results that are far less than what is expected. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Paltry" comes from the Middle English word paltre, which referred to something worthless or of little value. The term developed in the 16th century and gradually came to describe anything considered trivial, meager, or unimpressive.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'paltry' Some common synonyms for "paltry" include trivial, meager, insignificant, and pitiful. These words describe things that are very small in value or importance. However, "paltry" often emphasizes disappointment about how little something is.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "paltry" is used in different contexts: "The workers were unhappy with the paltry raise they received." "He offered a paltry excuse for being late." "The charity received only a paltry amount of donations."

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