Word of the Day: Paltry
What's the story
"Paltry" is an adjective used to describe something that is very small, insignificant, or unimportant, especially when it is considered disappointing or inadequate. It often refers to amounts, efforts, or results that are far less than what is expected. Let's explore this word further.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Paltry" comes from the Middle English word paltre, which referred to something worthless or of little value. The term developed in the 16th century and gradually came to describe anything considered trivial, meager, or unimpressive.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'paltry'
Some common synonyms for "paltry" include trivial, meager, insignificant, and pitiful. These words describe things that are very small in value or importance. However, "paltry" often emphasizes disappointment about how little something is.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "paltry" is used in different contexts: "The workers were unhappy with the paltry raise they received." "He offered a paltry excuse for being late." "The charity received only a paltry amount of donations."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "paltry" is used to portray something that seems disappointingly small or inadequate. It often appears in discussions about money, effort, or results to highlight how little value or impact something has.