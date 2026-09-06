Word of the Day: Penchant
What's the story
"Penchant" is a noun that means a strong liking or natural preference for something. It is used when someone regularly enjoys or is drawn to a particular activity, habit, style, or type of thing. It often suggests a preference that is stronger than an ordinary interest.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Penchant" comes from the French word penchant, meaning "inclination" or "leaning."
It is related to the French verb pencher, meaning "to lean."
The word entered English in the 17th century and came to describe a strong personal preference.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'penchant'
"Penchant" can be replaced with words like fondness, liking, preference, taste, inclination, tendency, attraction, affinity and weakness.
These alternatives work well when describing the things someone enjoys, repeatedly chooses, or naturally feels drawn toward.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "penchant" in these examples:
"She has a penchant for collecting vintage books."
"He developed a penchant for spicy food while traveling."
"The designer has a penchant for simple, elegant patterns."
Writing
Why use the word
"Penchant" is a useful way to describe a strong personal preference without repeatedly using words like "liking" or "fondness."
It fits naturally when talking about someone's habits, interests, tastes, or choices and can make simple observations sound more precise.