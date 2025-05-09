Word of the Day: Perplex
What's the story
"Perplex" is a verb that means to confuse or puzzle someone, often by making something difficult to understand.
When you feel uncertain or don't know how to respond, you're likely feeling perplexed.
Let's learn more about this word that captures the feeling of mental confusion or doubt.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "perplex" comes from the Latin word perplexus, meaning "entangled" or "confused."
It was used to describe things that were hard to understand, and over time, it came to mean mental confusion or puzzlement.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'perplex'
Some simple and useful synonyms for "perplex" include confuse, baffle, puzzle, fluster, bewilder, mystify, stump, daze, confound, and distract.
Each of these words helps describe situations where understanding something becomes tricky or unclear.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The strange instructions began to 'perplex' the new employee."
"Her sudden decision to leave the job 'perplexed' everyone in the office."
"The puzzle was meant to 'perplex' even the smartest players."
Depth
Why use the word
"Perplex" is a short yet expressive word that adds depth when talking about confusion or puzzling experiences.
Whether you're describing emotions, situations, or reactions, using "perplex" helps you explain things clearly and vividly, making your writing or speech more engaging.