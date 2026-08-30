Word of the Day: Peruse
What's the story
"Peruse" is a verb that means to read, examine, or look through something carefully. It is often used when someone takes time to study written material, such as a report, document, article, or book, rather than simply giving it a quick glance.
Origin
The story behind the word
The exact origin of "peruse" is uncertain, but it has been used in English since the 15th century.
It originally meant "to use thoroughly" or "to examine carefully."
Over time, its meaning became closely associated with reading or examining something in detail.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'peruse'
Some alternatives for "peruse" include read, examine, inspect, study, review, scan, browse, explore and scrutinize.
These words relate to looking at or reading something, although they can suggest different levels of attention or detail.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see "peruse" in these examples:
"Please peruse the document before signing it."
"She perused the menu while waiting for her friends."
"He spent the afternoon perusing books at the library."
Writing
Why use the word
"Peruse" is useful when you want to describe reading or examining something with attention.
It can make your writing more specific than simply using "read" or "look at."
The word fits naturally in formal writing as well as everyday situations involving documents, books, menus, or reports.