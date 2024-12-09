Summarize Simplifying... In short Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year is "polarization," a term that illustrates the division into two extreme sides, often causing conflict.

Other popular words include "demure," "fortnight," "totality," and "allision," each gaining attention through various events like a TikTok video, a Taylor Swift song, a solar eclipse, and a ship collision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Polarization: Word of the Year 2024

'Polarization' is Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year

By Simran Jeet 06:11 pm Dec 09, 202406:11 pm

What's the story The word "polarization" has been chosen as Merriam-Webster's 2024 Word of the Year. According to Merriam-Webster's editor, Peter Sokolowski, "polarization" refers to a specific kind of division. He explained that it signifies a shift toward extremes rather than the center. Searches for the term surged as people sought clarity on America's divided political and social landscape. Let's learn more about the word.

Origin

The meaning and origin of 'polarization'

The term "polarization" originates from the word pole, derived from the Latin polus, meaning "axis." Initially used in physics to describe light or magnetic properties, it later expanded to social and political contexts, illustrating how groups diverge into two sharply contrasting sides or extremes. It highlights a lack of common ground, often resulting in conflict or tension.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "polarization" can be used in sentences: "The 'polarization' of opinions made it hard to find a middle ground." "Social media often causes 'polarization' by spreading extreme views." "The debate ended in 'polarization,' with each side refusing to agree." "Efforts to overcome 'polarization' can help bring people together."

Syonyms

Synonyms for 'polarization'

Synonyms for "polarization" include division, dichotomy, split, divergence, and schism. Each word emphasizes separation, though the context may vary. For instance, division focuses on general separation, while schism often refers to ideological or organizational splits. These synonyms help diversify how "polarization" is described in communication.

Other words

Merriam-Webster's most searched words in 2024

Other top words from Merriam-Webster's 2024 list include "demure," popularized by a TikTok video, and "fortnight," highlighted in Taylor Swift's song. The April solar eclipse sparked interest in "totality," meaning completeness. Additionally, the word "allision" saw a 60-fold rise in searches after a ship crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. It refers to a moving object colliding with a fixed object.