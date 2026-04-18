Word of the Day: Postulate

"Postulate" (verb/noun) is used when someone suggests an idea or theory as a starting point, even without full proof. It often appears in discussions, research, or logical thinking where assumptions are made to explore a concept further. The word carries a thoughtful, analytical tone and is common in academic or formal contexts.

Origin Origin of the word "Postulate" comes from the Latin word postulare, meaning "to demand" or "to assume." It entered English in the 16th century and was used in philosophy and mathematics to describe a statement accepted as true without proof. Over time, it became widely used in general reasoning and discussions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'postulate' Some similar words include assume, propose, suggest, theorize, and hypothesize. These words are often used when putting forward an idea or explanation that may not yet be proven.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "Scientists postulate that the universe is still expanding." "He postulated a new theory to explain the results." "The study postulates a link between diet and health."

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