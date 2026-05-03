Word of the Day: Prattle

"Prattle" (verb/noun) is used when someone talks at length in a light, often repetitive or slightly silly way. It usually refers to speech that isn't very important but flows easily, like casual chatter. The word often carries a playful tone, though it can sometimes suggest mild annoyance.

Origin Origin of the word "Prattle" comes from Middle English pratelen, which likely imitated the sound of continuous, meaningless talk. It has been used since the 14th century to describe chatter that is lively but not very meaningful.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'prattle' Some similar words include chatter, babble, ramble, jabber, and blabber. These words are often used when describing talk that goes on without much purpose or importance.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He continued to prattle about his day." "The children prattled happily in the background." "She grew tired of his constant prattle."

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