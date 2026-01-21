Quintessential: Classy word with Latin origin

"Quintessential" (adjective) describes something that is the most perfect or typical example of a particular quality or class. It often refers to the purest, most essential form of something. For example, Her performance was the quintessential portrayal of the character.

Origin Origin of the word "Quintessential" comes from the Latin phrase quinta essentia, meaning "fifth essence." In ancient philosophy, it referred to the fifth element, aether, beyond earth, air, fire, and water. Today, it means the purest or most perfect embodiment of something.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'quintessential' Some close synonyms include: typical, perfect, ideal, ultimate, exemplary, definitive, pure, and essential. These words convey the idea of something being the best or most representative example.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Paris is the 'quintessential' romantic city." "Her kindness was 'quintessential' of her personality." "This painting is the 'quintessential' example of the artist's style."

