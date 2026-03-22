Word of the Day: Quiver

"Quiver" refers to a slight shaking or trembling movement, often caused by cold, fear, excitement, or strong emotion. It describes a small, delicate vibration that can appear in a voice, hands, leaves, or other objects. The word often conveys subtle motion and sensitivity.

Origin Origin of the word "Quiver" comes from the Old English word cwiferian, meaning "to tremble or shake." It has been used in English since the early medieval period to describe small, rapid movements caused by emotion, cold, or physical reaction.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'quiver' Some common synonyms for "quiver" include tremble, shiver, shake, and flutter. These words describe small or rapid movements. However, "quiver" often suggests a gentle, quick trembling rather than a strong shake.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "quiver" is used in different contexts: "Her voice began to quiver during the emotional speech." "The leaves quivered in the soft breeze." "His hands quivered slightly from the cold."

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