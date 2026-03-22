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Word of the Day: Quiver
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Word of the Day: Quiver

By Simran Jeet
Mar 22, 2026
06:21 pm
What's the story

"Quiver" refers to a slight shaking or trembling movement, often caused by cold, fear, excitement, or strong emotion. It describes a small, delicate vibration that can appear in a voice, hands, leaves, or other objects. The word often conveys subtle motion and sensitivity.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Quiver" comes from the Old English word cwiferian, meaning "to tremble or shake." It has been used in English since the early medieval period to describe small, rapid movements caused by emotion, cold, or physical reaction.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'quiver'

Some common synonyms for "quiver" include tremble, shiver, shake, and flutter. These words describe small or rapid movements. However, "quiver" often suggests a gentle, quick trembling rather than a strong shake.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "quiver" is used in different contexts: "Her voice began to quiver during the emotional speech." "The leaves quivered in the soft breeze." "His hands quivered slightly from the cold."

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Writing

Why use the word

The word "quiver" is used to portray subtle movements caused by emotion, tension, or natural forces. It often appears in descriptions of nature, emotional moments, or physical reactions to create a vivid sense of motion.

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