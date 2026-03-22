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Word of the Day: Rapport
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Word of the Day: Rapport

By Simran Jeet
Mar 22, 2026
06:36 pm
What's the story

"Rapport" refers to a close and friendly relationship in which people understand each other well and communicate easily. It often describes a natural sense of trust, comfort, and mutual respect between individuals. Let's explore this word further.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Rapport" comes from the French word rapporter, meaning "to bring back" or "to relate." It entered English in the 19th century and came to describe a harmonious relationship marked by understanding and connection.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'rapport'

Some common synonyms for "rapport" include connection, harmony, understanding, and relationship. These words reflect a sense of comfort and mutual respect between people. However, "rapport" often highlights smooth communication and emotional connection.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "rapport" is used in different contexts: "The teacher quickly built a strong rapport with the students." "Good leaders develop rapport with their teams." "The interviewer established rapport with the guest before starting the discussion."

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Writing

Why use the word

The word "rapport" is used to portray a positive and comfortable relationship between people. It often appears in discussions about teamwork, communication, teaching, counseling, and interviews where trust and understanding are important.

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