Word of the Day: Rapport

"Rapport" refers to a close and friendly relationship in which people understand each other well and communicate easily. It often describes a natural sense of trust, comfort, and mutual respect between individuals. Let's explore this word further.

Origin Origin of the word "Rapport" comes from the French word rapporter, meaning "to bring back" or "to relate." It entered English in the 19th century and came to describe a harmonious relationship marked by understanding and connection.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'rapport' Some common synonyms for "rapport" include connection, harmony, understanding, and relationship. These words reflect a sense of comfort and mutual respect between people. However, "rapport" often highlights smooth communication and emotional connection.

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Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "rapport" is used in different contexts: "The teacher quickly built a strong rapport with the students." "Good leaders develop rapport with their teams." "The interviewer established rapport with the guest before starting the discussion."

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