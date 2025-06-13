Word of the Day: Replenish
What's the story
"Replenish" is a verb that means to fill something up again or restore it to its original state.
It often refers to food, energy, resources, or supplies that need to be refilled, refreshed, or renewed.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "replenish" comes from the Latin word replere, meaning "to fill again."
Originally, it meant to "stock" or "supply fully," especially in the context of provisions.
Today, it's used broadly to talk about restoring anything that has been used up or depleted.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'replenish'
Some common synonyms for "replenish" include: refill, restore, refresh, renew, recharge, restock, and replace.
These words describe the act of making something full, energized, or available again after it's been reduced or used.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"You should 'replenish' your body with water after a workout."
"The store will 'replenish' its shelves by tomorrow morning."
"He paused to 'replenish' his energy before continuing the hike."
Writing
Why use the word
"Replenish" is a word that adds depth when talking about renewal or recovery.
It conveys action and care, whether you're describing someone refilling supplies, regaining energy, or restoring balance.
Use it to bring a thoughtful, restorative tone to your writing in health, nature, productivity, or everyday life contexts.