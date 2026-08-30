Word of the Day: Retinue
What's the story
"Retinue" is a noun that refers to a group of people who regularly accompany and assist an important or influential person. It is often used for attendants, aides, servants, or followers traveling with a royal, political leader, celebrity, or other prominent figure.
Origin
The story behind the word
"Retinue" comes from the Old French retenue, meaning "a body of retainers."
It is related to retenir, meaning "to retain" or "hold back."
The word entered English in the 15th century and was commonly linked to royal courts and noble households.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'retinue'
Some alternatives for "retinue" include entourage, entourage, staff, attendants, followers, aides, companions, escort and company.
These words refer to people who accompany, assist, or stay with someone, particularly a person of importance or high status.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "retinue" can be used in various sentences:
"The king arrived with a large retinue of attendants."
"The director and her retinue entered the conference room together."
"A small retinue accompanied the ambassador during the visit."
Writing
Why use the word
"Retinue" is a handy word when describing a group traveling or working alongside an important person.
It can replace longer phrases such as "a group of people accompanying someone" and is particularly useful in historical accounts, news reports, and formal descriptions.