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Word of the Day: Retinue
Expand your lexicon with this gem

Word of the Day: Retinue

By Simran Jeet
Aug 30, 2026
03:00 pm
What's the story

"Retinue" is a noun that refers to a group of people who regularly accompany and assist an important or influential person. It is often used for attendants, aides, servants, or followers traveling with a royal, political leader, celebrity, or other prominent figure.

Origin

The story behind the word

"Retinue" comes from the Old French retenue, meaning "a body of retainers."

It is related to retenir, meaning "to retain" or "hold back."

The word entered English in the 15th century and was commonly linked to royal courts and noble households.

Synonyms

Words similar to 'retinue'

Some alternatives for "retinue" include entourage, entourage, staff, attendants, followers, aides, companions, escort and company.

These words refer to people who accompany, assist, or stay with someone, particularly a person of importance or high status.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Here's how "retinue" can be used in various sentences:

"The king arrived with a large retinue of attendants."

"The director and her retinue entered the conference room together."

"A small retinue accompanied the ambassador during the visit."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Retinue" is a handy word when describing a group traveling or working alongside an important person.

It can replace longer phrases such as "a group of people accompanying someone" and is particularly useful in historical accounts, news reports, and formal descriptions.

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