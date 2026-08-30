Word of the Day: Rhetoric
What's the story
"Rhetoric" is a noun that refers to the art of using words effectively to persuade, influence, or make an argument. It can also describe language that sounds impressive or persuasive but may have little real meaning behind it, depending on the context.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Rhetoric" comes from the Greek word rhētorikē, meaning "the art of speaking."
It entered English through Latin and Old French and has long been connected with public speaking, debate, and the use of language to influence others.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'rhetoric'
Some alternatives for "rhetoric" include persuasion, oratory, discourse, argument, language, speech, expression, eloquence, and bombast.
These words relate to the way ideas are presented through speech or writing, particularly when the aim is to persuade or influence.
Usage
Sentence usage
See "rhetoric" in these examples:
"The politician's speech was filled with patriotic rhetoric."
"The article questions the rhetoric surrounding the proposed changes."
"His powerful rhetoric persuaded many people to support the cause."
Writing
Why use the word
"Rhetoric" is useful when discussing the way language is used to persuade or shape opinions.
It often appears in writing about politics, speeches, advertising, debates, and public discussions.
The word can refer to both effective persuasion and language that sounds convincing without offering much substance.