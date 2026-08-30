Word of the Day: Sacrosanct
What's the story
"Sacrosanct" is an adjective used to describe something considered extremely important, special, or worthy of complete respect. It often refers to beliefs, traditions, principles, or rights that people believe should never be questioned, changed, or interfered with.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Sacrosanct" comes from the Latin sacrosanctus, meaning "made sacred" or "holy."
It combines sacer, meaning "sacred," with sanctus, meaning "holy" or "protected."
The word entered English in the 16th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sacrosanct'
Some alternatives for "sacrosanct" include sacred, inviolable, holy, revered, hallowed, untouchable, inviolable, and respected.
These words describe something that is considered too important or special to be changed, challenged, or treated without respect.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See "sacrosanct" in these examples:
"For many families, Sunday dinner is a sacrosanct tradition."
"The right to free speech is considered sacrosanct by many people."
"She treated the old family recipe as sacrosanct."
Writing
Why use the word
"Sacrosanct" is a strong word for something that people consider beyond compromise or interference.
It can be useful when discussing traditions, beliefs, principles, or rights that are deeply valued and rarely open to change.