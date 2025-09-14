Word of the Day: Satire

"Satire" (noun) refers to a way of using humor, irony, or exaggeration to criticize or make fun of people, ideas, or society. It's often used to highlight flaws, corruption, or foolish behavior in a clever and entertaining way. A "satire" makes serious issues easier to understand through wit and humor.

Origin Origin of the word "Satire" comes from the Latin word satura, meaning "a mixed dish" or "medley," which later came to describe writings that mix humor and criticism. It entered English in the late Middle Ages as a style of mocking or pointing out faults. Today, "satire" is widely used in literature, comedy, and media to expose problems through clever humor.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'satire' Some common synonyms for "satire" include parody, lampoon, caricature, spoof, mockery, and critique. These words describe ways of using humor or exaggeration to highlight flaws or criticize behavior.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The show is a 'satire' of political debates." "His article used 'satire' to highlight problems in education." "The film's 'satire' made the audience laugh while thinking critically."