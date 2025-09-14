Use this word

Word of the Day: Sham

By Simran Jeet 06:00 pm Sep 14, 202506:00 pm

What's the story

Sham (noun/verb) refers to something that is fake, false, or meant to deceive others. It's used when something looks real but isn't, or when someone pretends to be something they're not. A sham can be an object, a claim, or even behavior that hides the truth.