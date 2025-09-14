Word of the Day: Sham
What's the story
Sham (noun/verb) refers to something that is fake, false, or meant to deceive others. It's used when something looks real but isn't, or when someone pretends to be something they're not. A sham can be an object, a claim, or even behavior that hides the truth.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Sham" comes from the 18th-century English word sham, meaning "something false or pretended." It developed from earlier slang to describe tricks or deceptive appearances. Today, it's commonly used to talk about fake products, false promises, or misleading actions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sham'
Some common synonyms for "sham" include fake, fraud, hoax, pretence, deception, counterfeit, and trick. These words describe things that aren't genuine and are meant to mislead or fool others.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The expensive watch was just a 'sham.'" "He put on a 'sham' smile to hide his true feelings." "The company's promises turned out to be a complete 'sham.'"
Writing
Why use the word
Using "sham" helps describe dishonesty or false appearances clearly. It adds sharpness when explaining scams, lies, or pretended behavior. Whether in stories, reports, or casual talks, "sham" points out what's not real or trustworthy.